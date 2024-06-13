Wacker steps up mRNA capacity in Germany

Wacker Chemie, the German specialty chemicals firm, has opened a new facility for making messenger RNA (mRNA)–based active ingredients for medicines such as vaccines and cancer drugs at its site in Halle, Germany. The facility, which cost over $100 million, has four mRNA production lines. It more than triples Wacker’s production capacity at Halle, to over 200 million vaccine doses annually. The company plans to open a biotech center in Munich later this year.
