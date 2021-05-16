Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Astrochemistry

Isotope ratios give insights into how heavy elements are born in space

Supernovas alone cannot account for all the actinides

by Laura Howes
May 16, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

An artist's impression of a supernova.
Credit: ESA/Hubble
An artist's impression of a supernova

Although many of the processes that make elements are well understood, Anton Wallner of the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf calls how and where some heavy elements are formed “an open question.” One mechanism requires an explosive, neutron-rich environment, but several settings in space fit this description, which leads scientists to suggest different scenarios for heavy-atom formation. To try to pin down the answer, Wallner and colleagues used accelerator mass spectrometry to measure the abundance of iron and plutonium isotopes in a sample of oceanic crust (Science 2021, DOI: 10.1126/science.aax3972). The researchers found a layer of the crust enriched in 60Fe and concluded that those atoms came to Earth from a supernova. But when the researchers measured 244Pu in the same section of crust, there was less than would be expected if this isotope was made in the same explosion. That doesn’t mean supernovas don’t make any 244Pu, Wallner says. But it suggests other neutron-rich explosions, such as those that occur when neutron stars collide, must also contribute to making heavy elements in our universe.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists find evidence of extremely heavy elements in ancient stars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists make superionic ice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Masses of superheavy elements measured directly

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE