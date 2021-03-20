Linde, Bluefors team up on cooling quantum computers

The industrial gas firm Linde will develop cooling systems for quantum computers with Bluefors, a Finnish firm that calls itself the world leader in ultracold-temperature measurement for quantum technology. Linde has an extensive business in cryogenics, and Bluefors has expertise in the cooling needs of quantum mechanical systems. Quantum computers operate at around –273.14 °C, just above absolute zero. The firms have been quietly working together and say they are getting a product ready for the market.
