SRI and Exscientia partner on AI-assisted cancer drug discovery

A new partnership aims to design and synthesize oncology drugs using artificial intelligence (AI). Exscientia, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2017, designs drug candidates using an AI-assisted approach. But the molecules have been synthesized the old-fashioned way. Now Exscientia will deploy SRI’s SynFini system, which uses AI to plan synthetic routes and executes them on a flow-chemistry platform. Combining the technologies has “tremendous potential to further accelerate the oncology drug-discovery process,” says Nathan Collins, SRI’s chief strategy officer.
