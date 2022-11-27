Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Computational Chemistry

Newscripts

A tiny brain good only at video games, for now, and an elephant-trunk gripper arm

by Craig Bettenhausen
November 27, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Brain on a chip plays Pong

An illustration showing a brain with computer parts growing out of it.
Credit: MidJourney/Craig Bettenhausen/C&EN
Pong brain: It seemed only appropriate to use an artificial intelligence system, Midjourney, to generate an illustration for this column.

Dishbrain may sound like a schoolyard insult, but it’s the name researchers chose for a new biocybernetic brain—one that is decent at the classic arcade game Pong.

The team cultured human and mouse cortical neurons on specialized computer chips called multielectrode arrays and connected those chips to a computer running a simplified version of Pong. The “player” could move one paddle up and down on the left edge of the screen in hopes of blocking a ball bouncing geometrically around the space. Success or failure at the task changed the feedback the chip sent to the neuron clusters, which slowly got better at the game, keeping the ball bouncing longer and longer (Neuron 2022, DOI: 10.1016/j.neuron.2022.09.001).

The team, led by Brett J. Kagan of the biological computing start-up Cortical Labs, tried several feedback systems. The brains on chips learned best when a failure to block the ball prompted the system to deliver random stimulus. “When faced with unpredictable sensorium,” the researchers write in the paper, “playing ‘Pong’ successfully acts as a free energy-minimizing solution.” In other words, it seems that neurons dislike uncertainty, and we can use that to teach them video games.

“This is both creepy and cool,” says Sagi Eppel, a University of Toronto researcher who studies machine learning and computer vision and was not involved with the work. “Many methods in artificial intelligence are already brain inspired, so these results can inspire new types of algorithms to train artificial neural nets,” he tells Newscripts.

Kagan and his collaborators predict that from these humble beginnings, practical synthetic biological intelligence systems like these could soon outstrip all-silicon AI in usefulness because living biological systems can evolve and adapt.

For historical reference, roughly 20 years passed between when Pong sequels first shipped with an AI opponent option and when IBM’s Deep Blue supercomputer defeated human international chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov.

If the idea of living, learning supercomputers shakes your certainty in humanity’s continued dominance on Earth, Newscripts can offer one consoling result from the paper: human cell lines consistently outperformed mouse cell lines at Pong. So at least we’ll have that going for us.

 

Aping elephant trunks

Credit: Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials
Get a grip
A robotic gripper from the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials combines suction and pinching to give robotic arms a versatile and gentle way to handle all kinds of objects.

Before Dishbrain’s progeny overthrow human governments, they’ll need good robotic limbs to interact here in fleshspace. A team at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials has a new option for them, one that mimics the action of an elephant’s trunk.

Sung-Hyuk Song and coworkers placed air-powered suction channels in a soft matrix mounted around a pinch-grip armature controlled by wires. The trunk mimic is able to pick up and manipulate objects ranging in size from large cardboard boxes to individual acupuncture needles. After some practice, the human operators were able to use the device to accomplish real-life tasks, including moving potato chips without breaking them, making flower arrangements, and even lighting birthday candles.

Eppel—not involved in this work either—says that some soft grippers that use suction already exist, but the category is less developed than standard mechanical fingers. One of Eppel’s past projects was developing a computer vision system to recognize vessels and other materials in a synthetic chemistry lab. Combining the suction with a pinch grip is a cool application, he tells Newscripts, and could be useful for grabbing fragile items such as glassware.

A robot arm holds a squishy pink thing that's grabbing an apple.
Credit: Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials
Elephant mimic: This robotic arm can arrange flowers with the delicacy of a pachyderm.
A pink gripper hand on a robot art holds an acupuncture needle.
Credit: Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials

Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sweet diagnostics and smartphone spiders
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shape-morphing microbots take wing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electric fields get hydrogel robots to work (and dance)﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE