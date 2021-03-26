Chemours mulls sale of mining cyanide unit

In what it describes as “the next step in its growth and repositioning journey,” Chemours is considering a sale of its mining solutions business. The unit’s main product is sodium cyanide, which is used to extract gold and silver from ore and recycled electronics. Cyanide is one of the few chemicals that reacts with gold, creating a water-soluble complex. The business had sales last year of $203 million, down from $268 million in 2019.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter