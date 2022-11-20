BASF targets copper recovery from ore

BASF has formed a partnership with the US firm Moleaer to develop a technology that would enable mining companies to increase their recovery of copper from ore. BASF plans to combine its LixTRA metal extraction reagent with Moleaer’s method for generating nanobubbles that are 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt. Combining the two technologies increases the contact of BASF’s reagent with copper in ore and enhances metal recovery rates, BASF says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter