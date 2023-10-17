US announces $7 billion in hydrogen hub funding

Credit: Associated Press

The Biden administration has selected seven projects for funding in the US Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program. The recipients, which are spread across the US, will each receive about $1 billion in federal money. When all seven projects are operating, they will produce 3 million metric tons (t) per year of low-carbon hydrogen and eliminate 25 million t of carbon dioxide emissions, the DOE says.

At an event in Philadelphia announcing the funding choices, US president Joe Biden called climate change an existential threat to humanity and highlighted hydrogen’s ability to replace fossil fuels in heavy industries like chemical production. “When it comes to charging our cars or powering our homes, all we need is clean electricity . . . And we’re getting close to meeting that goal,” Biden said. “But when it comes to manufacturing things like steel, aluminum, and other materials, factories need to process material at over 1,000 °F . . . You need to burn fuel to get that done. You can’t get it done with wind and solar power.”

The administration is funding several different hydrogen production technologies, an approach backed by Tony Pan, co-founder of the methane pyrolysis start-up Modern Hydrogen. “So far, the government deserves a big kudos for how they’re supporting clean hydrogen. Instead of picking winners and losers directly, most of the incentives are technology agnostic,” Pan says. Some hubs will use water electrolysis powered by renewable or nuclear energy, some will upgrade biomass or waste into hydrogen, and some will pair fossil fuel-derived hydrogen production with carbon capture.

Hydrogen hubs The Biden administration is funding seven hydrogen hub projects across the US. ▸ Location: West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania

Funding recipient: Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub

Tech focus: Natural gas reformation paired with carbon capture and storage (CCUS)

Funding amount: $925 million

Permanent jobs expected: 3,000 ▸ Location: California

Funding recipient: Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems

Tech focus: Electrolysis powered by renewable energy, biomass conversion

Funding amount: $1.2 billion

Permanent jobs expected: 90,000 ▸ Location: Texas

Funding recipient: HyVelocity H2Hub

Tech focus: Natural gas reformation paired with CCUS, electrolysis powered by renewable energy

Funding amount: $1.2 billion

Permanent jobs expected: 10,000 ▸ Location: Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota

Funding recipient: Heartland Hydrogen Hub

Tech focus: Electrolysis powered by renewable and nuclear energy, used to produce fertilizer

Funding amount: $925 million

Permanent jobs expected: 703 ▸ Location: Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey

Funding recipient: Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub

Tech focus: Electrolysis powered by renewable and nuclear energy

Funding amount: $750 million

Permanent jobs expected: 6,400 ▸ Location: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan

Funding recipient: Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen

Tech focus: Electrolysis powered by renewable energy, used for industrial and transportation decarbonization

Funding amount: $1 billion

Permanent jobs expected: 1,500 ▸ Location: Washington, Oregon, Montana

Funding recipient: Pacific Northwest Regional Hydrogen Hub

Tech focus: Electrolysis powered by renewable energy

Funding amount: $1 billion

Permanent jobs expected: 350

Aaron Lang, an environmental and energy attorney at the law firm Foley Hoag, says the funding is exciting, but project developers are still waiting to learn what CO 2 emission thresholds they’ll have to meet. “Right now, there are a lot of unanswered questions,” Lang says. At the same time, $7 billion is going to attract a lot of attention. “It’s important to get started early,” he says. “Answers are forthcoming.”

Not everyone is happy about the administration’s announcement, especially its inclusion of hydrogen derived from fossil fuels. “Hydrogen is a dangerous distraction, and the build out of hydrogen hubs puts communities further at risk,” says Jane Patton, an environmental advocate at the Center for International Environmental Law. “Hydrogen production with the use of carbon capture, a technology proven to be ineffective, increases emissions into the air and water, and runs directly contrary to the Biden administration’s promises on environmental justice and human rights protections.”