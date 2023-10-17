Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

US announces $7 billion in hydrogen hub funding

Projects across the country will use a range of energy sources to make low-carbon H2

by Craig Bettenhausen
October 17, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

An older man in a blue suit and sunglasses stands at a podium at an industrial site.
Credit: Associated Press
Joe Biden speaks at Philadelphia’s Tioga Marine Terminal on Friday, Oct. 13.

The Biden administration has selected seven projects for funding in the US Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program. The recipients, which are spread across the US, will each receive about $1 billion in federal money. When all seven projects are operating, they will produce 3 million metric tons (t) per year of low-carbon hydrogen and eliminate 25 million t of carbon dioxide emissions, the DOE says.

At an event in Philadelphia announcing the funding choices, US president Joe Biden called climate change an existential threat to humanity and highlighted hydrogen’s ability to replace fossil fuels in heavy industries like chemical production. “When it comes to charging our cars or powering our homes, all we need is clean electricity . . . And we’re getting close to meeting that goal,” Biden said. “But when it comes to manufacturing things like steel, aluminum, and other materials, factories need to process material at over 1,000 °F . . . You need to burn fuel to get that done. You can’t get it done with wind and solar power.”

The administration is funding several different hydrogen production technologies, an approach backed by Tony Pan, co-founder of the methane pyrolysis start-up Modern Hydrogen. “So far, the government deserves a big kudos for how they’re supporting clean hydrogen. Instead of picking winners and losers directly, most of the incentives are technology agnostic,” Pan says. Some hubs will use water electrolysis powered by renewable or nuclear energy, some will upgrade biomass or waste into hydrogen, and some will pair fossil fuel-derived hydrogen production with carbon capture.

Hydrogen hubs

The Biden administration is funding seven hydrogen hub projects across the US.

Location: West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania
Funding recipient: Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub
Tech focus: Natural gas reformation paired with carbon capture and storage (CCUS)
Funding amount: $925 million
Permanent jobs expected: 3,000

Location: California
Funding recipient: Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems
Tech focus: Electrolysis powered by renewable energy, biomass conversion
Funding amount: $1.2 billion
Permanent jobs expected: 90,000

Location: Texas
Funding recipient: HyVelocity H2Hub
Tech focus: Natural gas reformation paired with CCUS, electrolysis powered by renewable energy
Funding amount: $1.2 billion
Permanent jobs expected: 10,000

Location: Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota
Funding recipient: Heartland Hydrogen Hub
Tech focus: Electrolysis powered by renewable and nuclear energy, used to produce fertilizer
Funding amount: $925 million
Permanent jobs expected: 703

Location: Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey
Funding recipient: Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub
Tech focus: Electrolysis powered by renewable and nuclear energy
Funding amount: $750 million
Permanent jobs expected: 6,400

Location: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan
Funding recipient: Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen
Tech focus: Electrolysis powered by renewable energy, used for industrial and transportation decarbonization
Funding amount: $1 billion
Permanent jobs expected: 1,500

Location: Washington, Oregon, Montana
Funding recipient: Pacific Northwest Regional Hydrogen Hub
Tech focus: Electrolysis powered by renewable energy
Funding amount: $1 billion
Permanent jobs expected: 350

Aaron Lang, an environmental and energy attorney at the law firm Foley Hoag, says the funding is exciting, but project developers are still waiting to learn what CO2 emission thresholds they’ll have to meet. “Right now, there are a lot of unanswered questions,” Lang says. At the same time, $7 billion is going to attract a lot of attention. “It’s important to get started early,” he says. “Answers are forthcoming.”

Not everyone is happy about the administration’s announcement, especially its inclusion of hydrogen derived from fossil fuels. “Hydrogen is a dangerous distraction, and the build out of hydrogen hubs puts communities further at risk,” says Jane Patton, an environmental advocate at the Center for International Environmental Law. “Hydrogen production with the use of carbon capture, a technology proven to be ineffective, increases emissions into the air and water, and runs directly contrary to the Biden administration’s promises on environmental justice and human rights protections.”

And David Dodds, a chemical technology consultant, cautions that hydrogen is rarely the perfect fuel. “Hydrogen is a very valuable and useful chemical. While it is certainly suited to combustion, it is not a useful fuel except where very high process temperatures are needed, or where electrical heating is otherwise difficult,” he says. “Why move the entire H2 molecule when you just need to move the electrons?”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE