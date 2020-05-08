Cleaning industry seeks delay of New York State’s 1,4-dioxane ban

A coalition of cleaning industry groups is asking New York State to delay its regulations on 1,4-dioxane in home- and personal-care products until after the COVID-19 crisis has subsided. The law limits 1,4-dioxane to 10 ppm and 2 ppm in cosmetics and in personal-care and cleaning products, respectively, starting at the end of 2022. The groups say the people who would normally lead their industry to compliance with the law are instead focused on supply chain issues and on giving COVID-19 disinfection advice.
