Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Regulation

EPA axes pentachlorophenol wood preservative

by Britt E. Erickson
February 11, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

The chemical structure of pentachlorophenol.

Companies can produce, distribute, and sell the wood preservative pentachlorophenol in the US for only 2 more years, the US Environmental Protection Agency announced Feb. 4. Wood treatment facilities, however, have until 2027 to use up their existing stocks of the chemical. The National Toxicology Program lists pentachlorophenol as a “reasonably anticipated” human carcinogen. It is banned under the United Nations’ Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants, an international treaty the US signed but has not ratified. The EPA claims that pentachlorophenol poses health risks to workers. Alternative wood preservatives—including chromated arsenicals, copper naphthenate, creosote, and dichloro-octyl-isothiazolinone—are available, the EPA says. Environmental groups have been urging the EPA for decades to ban pentachlorophenol. The chemical is persistent in the environment and contaminates about 250 Superfund hazardous waste sites where it was made, according to the advocacy group Beyond Pesticides.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EPA clamps down on 12 PFAS in pesticides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The end of pentachlorophenol is near
US EPA faces lawsuit to regulate 1-bromopropane in air

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE