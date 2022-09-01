Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Regulation

EPA revises carbon tetrachloride assessment

Agency moves toward risk management for the high-priority chemical

by Britt E. Erickson
September 1, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The US Environmental Protection Agency is seeking comments on a revised risk assessment for carbon tetrachloride. The updated assessment, released Aug. 29, reflects policy changes the agency implemented last year for high-priority chemicals that are already on the market.

Carbon tetrachloride is one of the first 10 chemicals the EPA is evaluating under the 2016 amendments to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). The agency finalized all 10 assessments under the administration of Donald J. Trump, but last year it announced that it would redo them to consider exposures from air and water and to no longer assume that workers always wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

The EPA has been churning out the revised assessments this summer. The assessment for carbon tetrachloride follows those for 1-bromopropane, methylene chloride, N-methylpyrrolidone, perchloroethylene, and trichloroethylene, all of which the agency released in July.

Overall, the new assessments do not change the EPA’s conclusions that each of the chemicals poses unreasonable risks to human health or the environment. The agency claims that it conducted the reviews to ensure that its assessments are based on science and legally defensible.

But lawyers who work closely with the chemical industry say the new assessments fail to meet those goals. “In each evaluation, EPA is using a systematic review method that fails to meet the scientific standards under TSCA,” the law firm Bergeson & Campbell writes in commentary published Aug. 30. In addition, “in making a baseline assumption of the absence of PPE, EPA made a decision that many believe ignores reasonably available information, in violation of TSCA,” the law firm says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EPA updates policy for assessing risks of new chemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA confirms risks of brominated flame retardants
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical screening method aims to protect fence-line communities
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE