Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Regulation

EU to quadruple REACH compliance checks

Chemical industry safety data failings exposed by environmentalists

by Alex Scott
May 29, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) says it intends to quadruple the number of checks it undertakes on the registrations of thousands of chemical substances used in the bloc. The move is part of an effort to improve compliance with the EU’s Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) legislation. ECHA also intends to streamline its systems for checking registrations, improve law enforcement, and clarify information requirements for industry, says Ofelia Bercaru, head of dossier evaluation at ECHA.

REACH compliance falls short

ECHA is proposing a series of measures to remedy the situation.
 
Source: European Chemicals Agency.
Note: Data are from 2008 to 2018. a Registrations are of those reviewed.

ECHA admits that of the 2,700 REACH registration dossiers pertaining to 700 chemical substances filed by industry that it has assessed in the past 10 years that two thirds are noncompliant due to missing or inaccurate data. Until now, ECHA has been required to undertake compliance checks on just 5% of the registrations for substances used in the EU. The agency is proposing that it will increase compliance checks to 20% of all registrations and 35–40% of registrations for the largest volume chemical substances.

ECHA’s planned policy shift comes within a few weeks of the publication of a report by the European Environment Bureau (EEB), a collection of more than 150 environmental organizations across Europe, in which the EEB claims there is widespread breaking of chemical safety law and lax official enforcement. A study by BUND, a German environmental group and member of the EEB, completed in April and cited in the EEB’s report, asserts that five of the world’s largest chemical companies are among 654 firms that are failing to comply with REACH.

ECHA has sat on this problem for years. We see the agency moving in the right direction, but why all the secrecy?
Tatiana Santos,﻿ EEB Chemicals Policy Manager

The EEB is calling for increased transparency of information associated with REACH registrations, along with the imposition of tougher sanctions, including fines and the naming and shaming of noncompliant companies, without delay. “ECHA has sat on this problem for years. We see the agency moving in the right direction, but why all the secrecy?” says EEB Chemicals Policy Manager Tatiana Santos.

CEFIC, Europe’s largest chemical industry association, says it will do what it takes to remedy the situation. “We take ECHA’s findings—that the quality of data in a number of REACH dossiers needs improvement—seriously,” says Marco Mensink, director general for CEFIC.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EU database for hazardous waste
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How Europe’s chemical industry learned to love REACH
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical firms rush to meet final REACH regulation deadline
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE