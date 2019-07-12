Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Regulation

New York bill banning 1,4-dioxane would prohibit many cleaning products, industry warns

by Britt E. Erickson
July 12, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Two trade groups representing the cleaning product industry are urging the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo (D), not to sign a bill (S4389B) that would ban 1,4-dioxane in cleaning and personal care products sold in the state. High levels of 1,4-dioxane have been found in the groundwater in Long Island, New York, from former industrial and military facilities in the area. The legislation would limit 1,4-dioxane in household cleaning products to a level of 1 ppm by the end of 2023, in an effort to protect water quality. The chemical is an impurity in ethoxylated compounds in some household detergents. “Unfortunately, this bill will have no measurable impact on groundwater and it will not have the intended effect for Long Island’s residents,” the coalition of cleaning products trade groups says in a statement. The CEOs of those groups argue that the bill would lead to the removal of many household cleaning products from store shelves in New York and “prices for laundry and dish detergent could dramatically increase.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
1,4-dioxane risk evaluation lands in court, again
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Detergent impurity not a risk to consumers, US EPA says
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
California bans PFAS firefighting foams

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE