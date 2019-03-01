US Congress set to renew pesticide fee law

The US Congress has reached an agreement to reauthorize the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act (PRIA), putting an end to uncertainty over funding for the US Environmental Protection Agency’s review of pesticides. The House of Representatives passed the measure (S. 483) on Feb. 25. The Senate is expected to easily pass the bill. The latest PRIA authorizes the EPA to collect fees from pesticide manufacturers to help cover the costs of pesticide safety reviews through fiscal 2023. The previous reauthorization expired at the end of fiscal 2017, but Congress kept PRIA alive until Feb. 15 with extensions. The bill was caught up in a now-resolved debate over protection standards for farmworkers who spray pesticides. Pesticide manufacturers welcome the reauthorization, even though it authorizes the EPA to increase user fees. “This law provides certainty for consumers, farmers and our members, ensuring pesticides are reviewed and re-reviewed in a thorough and timely manner,” Chris Novak, president and CEO of CropLife America, which represents pesticide manufacturers, said in a statement.
