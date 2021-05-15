Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Regulation

US EPA declines to order phosphogypsum toxicity tests

by Britt E. Erickson
May 15, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

Road construction signs and cones blocking a road being repaired.
Credit: Shutterstock
The US Environmental Protection Agency is considering whether to regulate phosphogypsum waste in road construction as a significant new use.

The US Environmental Protection Agency denied a request from environmental groups to order testing to evaluate the human health and environmental risks of waste phosphogypsum and water from phosphoric acid production. The petitioners claim that the waste products are radioactive and toxic. Phosphoric acid is made from mined phosphate, most of which in the US is found in mineral deposits in Florida. Phosphogypsum is created during the production of phosphate fertilizers from phosphoric acid. Reports of a leaking holding pond at a former phosphate plant in Florida in April elevated concerns about the ecological risks of such waste. In a May 6 response to the testing request, the EPA says that “the petitioners have not provided the facts necessary for the Agency to determine for phosphogypsum and process wastewater that existing information and experience are insufficient and testing with respect to such effects is necessary.” The EPA plans to issue a separate notice to address other parts of the petition, including a request to consider designating phosphogypsum and process wastewater a high priority for risk evaluation and to determine whether to regulate phosphogypsum in road construction as a significant new use.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
1,4-dioxane in cleaning products poses risk to workers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
North Carolina rejects Chemours’s PFAS cleanup plan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA updates contaminant watch list

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE