Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Regulation

US EPA lacks data to support chemical evaluations

Advisory committee, numerous stakeholders criticize latest risk assessments

by Britt E. Erickson
November 7, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

A US Environmental Protection Agency scientific advisory committee has blasted the agency for relying on inadequate data to evaluate chemicals under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). TSCA covers the production, importation, use, and disposal of chemicals.

Chemical structure of 1,4-dioxane.

So far, the committee that peer-reviews chemical assessments under TSCA has finalized reports on the EPA’s draft evaluations of three chemicals—the colorant pigment violet 29, the industrial solvent 1,4-dioxane, and a group of cyclic aliphatic bromide flame retardants that includes hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD). All three assessments lack toxicity and exposure data to support the agency’s conclusions, the committee says.

The EPA is in the process of evaluating 10 chemicals, which it selected from a list of 90 that were on the market in November 2016. In the 3 years since selection, the agency has not requested additional toxicity data from chemical manufacturers. Instead, it claims that its evaluations use “information that EPA possesses, or can reasonably generate, obtain, and synthesize for use in risk evaluations, considering the deadlines for completing the evaluation.”

Chemical structure of 1-bromopropane.

The EPA has released draft evaluations for 6 of the 10 chemicals, and it expects to release two more by the end of the year. The agency plans to release the remaining two in January. Under revisions to TSCA enacted in 2016, the EPA must finalize all 10 by June 2020, 6 months later than initially expected.

In several of the evaluations released so far, the agency ignored risks to the general population, claiming that other statutes, such as the Clean Air Act or Clean Water Act, sufficiently address such risks.

The EPA’s omission of consumers and the general population in its evaluation of 1,4-dioxane “is inappropriate” unless such risk assessments have been completed by other parts of the agency, some review committee members stated in a report released Nov. 1. The chemical is present in plastics and other consumer products, and it contaminates many drinking-water sources. “If risks have been assessed by other program offices of EPA then the agency should present them as part of the underlying data,” the committee says in its report.

Chemical structure of methylene chloride.

The EPA has received similar criticism from environmental groups regarding its evaluation of the solvent and degreaser 1-bromopropane. In that assessment, the agency claims that general population exposures are outside the scope of the evaluation because other regulatory programs manage such risks. The EPA uses the same argument in two recently released assessments of the solvents methylene chloride and N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP).

Environmental groups have also criticized the EPA for excluding exposure data associated with demolition and disposal of products containing HBCD, which is no longer manufactured in the US but still exists in previously made products. “HBCD is still ‘used’ in textiles, electronics, car seats, and other products that are found in homes and vehicles across the country, and those products are still ‘disposed of’ in large volumes, contributing to human and environmental exposures to HBCD regardless of whether the chemical is currently manufactured for such uses,” 10 environmental groups say in an Aug. 30 letter to the EPA.

Chemical structure of hexabromocyclododecane.

Although the EPA did find unreasonable risks associated with some uses of 1,4-dioxane, 1-bromopropane, methylene chloride, and NMP, environmental groups claim that the agency downplayed the extent of those risks by assuming that all workers wear proper personal protective equipment, including respirators and gloves. Any regulations to control such risks will therefore not sufficiently protect people who handle the material, they say. For both 1,4-dioxane and 1-bromopropane, “EPA has grossly understated the risks” for both cancer and noncancer health effects, Richard Denison, a lead senior scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund, says in an Oct. 13 blog post.

In general, the chemical industry supports the EPA’s implementation of TSCA. However, the Halogenated Solvents Industry Alliance (HSIA), which represents manufacturers and commercial users of methylene chloride and other halogenated solvents, advocates for the continued use of methylene chloride–based paint strippers in commercial applications.

Chemical structure of N-methylpyrrolidone.

The HSIA is likely to challenge the EPA’s methylene chloride assessment, which found unreasonable risks for dozens of uses, including commercial paint stripping. The group was hoping that the EPA would propose a rule that would certify commercial contractors and allow them to use methylene chloride, “a product that they have used successfully for years,” says Faye Graul, the HSIA’s executive director.

The EPA’s TSCA advisory committee will review the methylene chloride assessment at a Dec. 3–4 meeting and the NMP assessment at a Dec. 5–6 meeting.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA to regulate dry cleaning solvent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA to regulate group of brominated flame retardants
US EPA faces lawsuit to regulate 1-bromopropane in air
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE