US EPA maps cyclic siloxane risk evaluation

The US Environmental Protection Agency plans to examine potential hazards and exposures to a cyclic organosilicon compound, octamethylcyclotetrasiloxane (D4), throughout the chemical’s life cycle, the agency announced Sept. 8 in a draft scoping document.
The agency will evaluate the risks of manufacturing, processing, distribution, use, and disposal of D4, including repackaging and recycling. D4 is primarily used to make other silicone chemicals and as an ingredient in some consumer products. The EPA will evaluate potential risks of D4 in some plastic and rubber products, adhesives, sealants, automotive products, paints, coatings, and cleaners. It will not, however, evaluate the use of D4 in personal care products, food packaging, dental bonding agents, breast implants, or over-the-counter drugs, because those uses fall under the jurisdiction of the Food and Drug Administration.
A coalition of chemical manufacturers, represented by the Silicones Environmental, Health, and Safety Center of the American Chemistry Council, evaluated D4 in commercial and consumer products last year and found no risks to human health or the environment. The EPA is conducting its analysis at the request of the manufacturers.
