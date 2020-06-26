Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Regulation

US EPA restricts certain PFAS imports

by Britt E. Erickson
June 26, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

Photo of a person applying wax to a snow ski.
Credit: Shutterstock
PFAS are used in some ski waxes.

The US Environmental Protection Agency finalized a rule June 22 that requires companies to notify the agency before making or importing products containing certain long-chain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The rule applies to products coated with PFAS including perfluorooctanesulfonic acid and perfluorooctanoic acid. When the EPA first proposed the rule in 2015, the restrictions would have applied to all products containing long-chain PFAS, not just those coated with the chemicals. Environmental groups, state attorneys general, and a senior Democrat in Congress, Sen. Tom Carper, all criticized the EPA in April for watering down the rule. The PFAS chemicals subject to the rule are linked to cancer and immune disorders. They are found in numerous household products, including appliances, electronics, furniture, carpets, and ski wax, according to the EPA. US manufacturers phased out the use of most long-chain PFAS 5 years ago. The EPA says that the new rule is necessary to level the playing field for companies that voluntarily stopped using the chemicals. Without the rule, companies could have started using the substances again without notifying the EPA.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE