Novichok nerve agents may be added to Chemical Weapons Convention

Two families of nerve agents known as “Novichok” compounds may be added to the Chemical Weapons Convention this year. If the process is completed, this would be the first time new chemicals have been added since the arms-control treaty came into force in 1997.

The governing body of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which is charged with implementing the convention, agreed to the proposed addition on Jan. 14.

US, Canadian, and Dutch delegations to the OPCW made the proposal as a direct result of the use of a nerve agent in the UK in an assassination attempt last year. Independent analysis by the OPCW confirmed the identity of the agent used as an organophosphate-based Novichok compound but the full details of the identified chemical remain classified.

The Chemical Weapons Convention generally prohibits using chemicals to cause death or harm, but delegates to the OPCW say that their proposal closes a perceived loophole. Chemicals listed on OPCW’s Schedule 1 have few purposes outside of warfare and thus have tight limits on their production as well as use.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

The countries that proposed adding Novichok compounds to the schedule wanted them listed “to make them subject to controls and verification,” says Sumita Dixit, part of the Canadian delegation to the OPCW. “They have no other use for purposes not prohibited by the Convention.” Dixit also says that adding new chemicals shows that the convention can adapt to new developments.