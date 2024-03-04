GSK advances gonorrhea antibiotic

GSK says its antibiotic gepotidacin succeeded in a Phase 3 study testing its effectiveness in uncomplicated gonorrhea infections. The British firm tested the drug against a common combination treatment—the antibiotics ceftriaxone and azithromycin—and found that it was just as effective. The trial involved 600 people. GSK plans to present full data at a scientific meeting. The company is also asking the US Food and Drug Administration to approve gepotidacin for uncomplicated urinary tract infections; it expects a decision sometime next year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter