Agilent wins IP case against firm started by ex-employees in China

Credit: Court Documents

The instrument maker Agilent Technologies has won a $1.25 million patent infringement judgment against J&X Technologies, a gas chromatography firm started in China by former Agilent employees. J&X did not defend itself in court or respond in any way.

J&X was formed by four former Agilent gas chromatography (GC) researchers in Shanghai who worked for years to develop a better way to pass samples between two different separation columns in what’s known as 2-D GC, even securing a patent for Agilent on the technology in 2012. But Agilent didn’t bring the technique to market, going instead with a competing approach. In early 2015, the researchers left and formed J&X to commercialize their work.

Later that year, the researchers approached Agilent about licensing the patent, but the company declined. So J&X went ahead and commercialized a device anyway, Agilent claims in court documents, using information in the patent and copies of lab notebooks and technical drawings the researchers had copied or taken before quitting.

In 2017, J&X exhibited the device at a GC symposium in Fort Worth, Texas. It also applied for patents in China and the US on a complete 2-D GC system using the device. Agilent says the applications describe improvements the researchers developed at Agilent that were being held as trade secrets.

In an email to C&EN, Xiaosheng Guan, one of the founders of J&X, argues that the firm’s technology intentionally avoids anything covered by the patent. Regarding trade secrets, he says Agilent published the subsequent improvements in a 2016 Analytical Chemistry paper (DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.6b02525), making them fair game. “Since then, we have developed and iterated our . . . products based on the 2016 AC paper,” Guan says. Agilent disputes that characterization.

Despite what J&X considers a strong argument, “responding to an expensive lawsuit in US is nothing more than a financial suicide," Guan says, "as J&X is still small and running on no to very little profit.”



Because J&X “failed to appear, plead, or otherwise defend in this action,” the judge in the case wrote, the court considers J&X to have admitted to all of Agilent’s claims. The judgment orders J&X to stop making and selling anything based on the contested intellectual property (IP), destroy or return all related documents, and pay Agilent the $1.25 million in damages. It also transfers ownership of the patent applications to Agilent.