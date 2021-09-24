BASF wins $85 million antitrust judgment against Ingevity

A federal jury in Delaware sided with BASF in a lawsuit against the specialty chemical maker Ingevity. The dispute revolves around honeycomb-like scrubbers in fuel vapor canisters, an auto emissions control device. Ingevity sued BASF in 2018, alleging infringement of its patent on the honeycomb technology. In the course of those proceedings, a federal judge voided key claims in the patent. BASF then countersued, calling Ingevity’s conduct anticompetitive. The jury agreed and ordered Ingevity to pay BASF $28 million, which was automatically tripled. Ingevity says it will appeal.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter