P&G settles benzene class action lawsuit

Procter & Gamble will pay $8 million in damages and improve its consumer product safety mechanisms to settle class-action litigation in the US related to benzene-contaminated aerosols. P&G is one of several personal care product makers that have disclosed the presence of benzene, a known carcinogen, in deodorant, sunscreen, antifungal, and other sprays. P&G did not admit to wrongdoing but will provide cash or vouchers worth $3.50–$10.50 for purchases made between Nov. 4, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2021, to people who file a claim.
