EU database for hazardous waste

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), the body responsible for implementing chemical regulation across the European Union, has unveiled plans to introduce a hazardous waste database in 2021 to ensure that the waste is safe to recycle. According to recent guidelines from ECHA, suppliers of substances of very high concern (SVHCs) will have to provide information for the database when more than 0.1% of the weight of a finished product, such as an electronic device, is an SVHC. The agency plans to roll out a prototype database in early 2020.
