ACC seeks lower tariffs to aid COVID-19 fight

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) is asking the Trump administration to relax tariffs on chemical products related to the fight against COVID-19. Tariffs, some as high as 25%, affect $918 million in imports of chemicals from China needed during the pandemic, the industry trade group says. In letters to the US International Trade Commission and the US Trade Representative, ACC president Chris Jahn argues for lifting tariffs on dozens of such chemicals. The products on ACC’s list includes disinfectants like isopropyl alcohol and polycarbonate sheet for personal protective equipment, as well as medical chemicals such as guaifenesin, an expectorant. “With tariff relief, our industry can deploy the full power of chemistry to help combat the spread of novel coronavirus, maintain essential operations and pay our workers, and continue to serve critical sectors of the US economy,” the letter to the ITC says. The ITC is preparing a report on trade of essential goods related to COVID-19.
