Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Trade

ACC seeks lower tariffs to aid COVID-19 fight

by Alexander H. Tullo
May 8, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) is asking the Trump administration to relax tariffs on chemical products related to the fight against COVID-19. Tariffs, some as high as 25%, affect $918 million in imports of chemicals from China needed during the pandemic, the industry trade group says. In letters to the US International Trade Commission and the US Trade Representative, ACC president Chris Jahn argues for lifting tariffs on dozens of such chemicals. The products on ACC’s list includes disinfectants like isopropyl alcohol and polycarbonate sheet for personal protective equipment, as well as medical chemicals such as guaifenesin, an expectorant. “With tariff relief, our industry can deploy the full power of chemistry to help combat the spread of novel coronavirus, maintain essential operations and pay our workers, and continue to serve critical sectors of the US economy,” the letter to the ITC says. The ITC is preparing a report on trade of essential goods related to COVID-19.

C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support our journalism, become a member of ACS or sign up for C&EN's weekly newsletter.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical makers fret over renewed US-China trade war
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. readies tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China tariff plan slammed by chemical industry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE