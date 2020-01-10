Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Ethics

FDA cracks down on flavored e-cigarette cartridges

by Britt E. Erickson
January 10, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Research Integrity

 

woman refills e-cigarette tank with liquid from a dropper bottle.
Credit: Shutterstock
An FDA policy to curb teen vaping stops short of banning flavors used in refillable vaping devices.

The US Food and Drug Administration is taking steps to stop the sale of flavored, cartridge-based e-cigarettes, which are widely used by children. In a final policy announced Jan. 2, the agency says that in 30 days it will begin enforcement actions against companies that make, distribute, or sell many unauthorized e-cigarette products. The policy does not apply to products that contain tobacco or menthol flavors, or any flavors used in e-cigarette devices with refillable tanks. The action is intended to address the epidemic of youth vaping in the US. It does not address the thousands of recent cases of serious vaping lung illnesses, which health officials have linked to contaminated vaping products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. A 2019 survey suggests that nearly 1 million youths in the US vape nicotine e-cigarettes daily and that they favor products with fruit or mint flavors. Surveys also suggest that young people primarily vape cartridge-based devices, which are easy to use and conceal. The FDA’s policy attempts to rein in such vaping while still allowing some flavored e-cigarette products to stay on the market for adults to use to quit smoking tobacco.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US FDA targets flavored e-cigarettes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boom or bust ahead for cannabidiol in the US?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA cracks down on flavored e-cigarette cartridges

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE