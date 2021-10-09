EPA approves COVID-19-killing paint from Corning and PPG

PPG Industries has won approval from the US Environmental Protection Agency for its Copper Armor line of pathogen-killing paint. The paint, which is effective against the virus that causes COVID-19 as well as other viruses and bacteria, is made with Guardiant, a ceramic-glass biphasic material containing copper from the materials maker Corning. Guardiant keeps copper in its microbe-killing Cu1+ form while also making it bioavailable. Though Guardiant itself is a pale blue green, the paint is available in a full range of finishes and colors, PPG says.
