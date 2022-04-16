Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Safety

EU regulators eye 34 bisphenols for restriction

by Britt E. Erickson
April 16, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

 

Chemical structure of bisphenol A.

At least 34 of 148 bisphenols need to be regulated because of their reproductive toxicity and endocrine effects, a study by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and European Union member states concludes. That number could grow as new data are generated because many bisphenols lack data to assess such effects in people and the environment, ECHA says in a statement. Bisphenols are used to make polycarbonate plastics and epoxy resins. They are also found in thermal paper, inks and coatings, adhesives, and textiles. ECHA previously classified three bisphenols—bisphenol A, bisphenol B, and 2-bis(4′-hydroxyphenyl)-4-methylpentane (also known as 4,4′-isobutylethylidenediphenol)—as substances of very high concern. The other bisphenols targeted for regulatory action include bisphenol C, bisphenol F, and bisphenol S, and their derivatives. Bisphenol AF and its eight salts, which are considered per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s definition, are also identified for restrictions. ECHA plans to propose specific restrictions if they are still needed depending on the outcome of an upcoming German proposal to restrict bisphenols and after planned EU regulations on PFAS are in place.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE