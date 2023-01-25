FDA seeks to limit lead in baby food

Credit: Shutterstock

The US Food and Drug Administration is recommending limits for lead in processed baby food. The action comes nearly 2 years after a Congressional report revealed that many foods consumed by babies and young children contain harmful levels of toxic heavy metals.

The proposed guidelines would limit lead to 10 parts per billion (ppb) for most baby foods packaged in jars, pouches, tubs, and boxes. But root vegetables and dry cereals would be limited to 20 ppb of lead.

“For babies and young children who eat the foods covered in today’s draft guidance, the FDA estimates that these action levels could result in as much as a 24–27% reduction in exposure to lead from these foods,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf says in a press release.

In April 2022, the FDA recommended limits of 10 ppb for lead in apple juice and 20 ppb for lead in other juices. The actions are part of the agency’s Closer to Zero effort, which aims to reduce lead to the lowest levels possible in foods commonly eaten by young children.

Lead and other metals are taken up by fruits, vegetables, and grains from contaminated soil. “Although it is not possible to remove these elements entirely from the food supply, we expect that the recommended action levels will cause manufacturers to implement agricultural and processing measures to lower lead levels in their food products below the proposed action levels,” the FDA says in the press release.

Consumer Reports calls the FDA’s lead limits in baby food “an encouraging first step.” But the advocacy group urges the agency to lower them to protect children’s health. “It appears that the proposed standards were set based more on current industry feasibility to achieve the limits and not solely on levels that would best protect public health,” Brian Ronholm, director of food policy for Consumer Reports, says in a statement.