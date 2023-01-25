Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Safety

FDA seeks to limit lead in baby food

US effort aims to reduce exposure to the toxic heavy metal as much as possible

by Britt E. Erickson
January 25, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

 

A baby food jar with carrot puree and a spoon.
Credit: Shutterstock
The US Food and Drug Administration recommends no more than 20 ppb lead in baby food made from carrots and other root vegetables.

The US Food and Drug Administration is recommending limits for lead in processed baby food. The action comes nearly 2 years after a Congressional report revealed that many foods consumed by babies and young children contain harmful levels of toxic heavy metals.

The proposed guidelines would limit lead to 10 parts per billion (ppb) for most baby foods packaged in jars, pouches, tubs, and boxes. But root vegetables and dry cereals would be limited to 20 ppb of lead.

“For babies and young children who eat the foods covered in today’s draft guidance, the FDA estimates that these action levels could result in as much as a 24–27% reduction in exposure to lead from these foods,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf says in a press release.

In April 2022, the FDA recommended limits of 10 ppb for lead in apple juice and 20 ppb for lead in other juices. The actions are part of the agency’s Closer to Zero effort, which aims to reduce lead to the lowest levels possible in foods commonly eaten by young children.

Lead and other metals are taken up by fruits, vegetables, and grains from contaminated soil. “Although it is not possible to remove these elements entirely from the food supply, we expect that the recommended action levels will cause manufacturers to implement agricultural and processing measures to lower lead levels in their food products below the proposed action levels,” the FDA says in the press release.

Consumer Reports calls the FDA’s lead limits in baby food “an encouraging first step.” But the advocacy group urges the agency to lower them to protect children’s health. “It appears that the proposed standards were set based more on current industry feasibility to achieve the limits and not solely on levels that would best protect public health,” Brian Ronholm, director of food policy for Consumer Reports, says in a statement.

The FDA announced the lead limits for baby food one day after Consumer Reports petitioned four leading chocolate manufacturers to reduce lead in their products. Late last year, the group tested 28 dark chocolate bars for heavy metals and found dangerous levels of lead and cadmium in many of them.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA zeros in on lead in apple-cinnamon fruit pouches
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA sets 10 ppb limit for arsenic in apple juice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US FDA takes step to limit lead in juice
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE