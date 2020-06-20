Solenis expands BPA-free thermal-ink production

The specialty chemical maker Solenis is scaling up production in India of its Pergafast 425 color developer for thermal-printing paper. Retailers, restaurants, and other customer-facing businesses use the paper to print receipts because it eliminates the need to maintain a liquid ink supply. But a lot of thermal paper uses bisphenol A (BPA), a suspected endocrine disruptor. Solenis’s developers avoid using BPA.
