Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Safety

US FDA takes step to limit lead in juice

by Britt E. Erickson
May 6, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

 

Young child drinking apple juice from a glass.
Credit: Shutterstock
The US Food and Drug Administration is targeting lead in apple juice to reduce childhood exposure to the toxic metal.

As part of a broader effort to reduce toxic heavy metals in foods and beverages consumed regularly by young children, the US Food and Drug Administration is recommending limits of 10 ppb for lead in apple juice and 20 ppb for lead in other juices. If industry follows the FDA’s draft guidance, which was issued April 27, it could lead to a decrease of up to 46% in children’s lead exposure from apple juice, the agency estimates. The agency proposed a lower limit for apple juice than for other juices because apple juice is more commonly consumed, it says in a press release. Consumer and public health advocacy groups say the limits are too high for all the juices. “The FDA’s proposed limits fall far short of the protection children need from the dangers posed by lead in fruit juices,” Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, says in a statement. “Most manufacturers are already meeting the limits proposed by the FDA,” and much lower levels are feasible, he says. The FDA is accepting comments on the draft guidance until June 28.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Goodbye brominated vegetable oil
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA zeros in on lead in apple-cinnamon fruit pouches
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA sets 10 ppb limit for arsenic in apple juice

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE