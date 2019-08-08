Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Safety

US FDA targets 19 chemicals in e-cigarettes

by Britt E. Erickson
August 8, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

 

Chemical structures of diacetyl, ethylene glycol, and glycidol.

The US Food and Drug Administration is proposing to add 19 chemicals to its list of harmful and potentially harmful constituents (HPHCs) in tobacco products. The 19 chemicals are specific to electronic nicotine delivery systems, such as e-cigarettes and e-liquids. The substances include diacetyl, a buttery-tasting flavoring agent; ethylene glycol, sometimes used as a solvent in e-liquids; and glycidol, a thermal by-product of glycerol found in e-cigarette vapor. The agency’s initial list of HPHCs, established in 2012, contains 93 chemicals found in tobacco products or tobacco smoke. Researchers have linked the chemicals to cancer, addiction, and cardiovascular, respiratory, and reproductive diseases. The FDA did not have the authority to regulate e-cigarettes when that list was established. “As our oversight and scientific knowledge of tobacco products has evolved, so too should our requirements for manufacturers and importers,” FDA acting commissioner Ned Sharpless says in a statement. Manufacturers and importers must provide the FDA with the levels of each HPHC in tobacco products. The FDA is accepting comments on its proposal to add 19 chemicals to the HPHC list until Oct. 4.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE