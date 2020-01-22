Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Safety

More evidence that sunscreens absorb through skin

US FDA finds 6 active ingredients in blood plasma of study participants

by Britt E. Erickson
January 22, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

 

The US Food and Drug Administration has confirmed that six active ingredients widely found in sunscreens penetrate through the skin and absorb into blood plasma. The agency’s findings, published on Jan. 21, put pressure on manufacturers to determine whether such exposure to sunscreen ingredients is safe (JAMA 2020, DOI: 10.1001/jama.2019.20747).

chemical structure of avobenzone
chemical structure of homosalate
chemical structure of octinoxate
chemical structure of octisalate
chemical structure of octocrylene
chemical structure of oxybenzone

“The fact that an ingredient is absorbed through the skin and into the body does not mean that the ingredient is unsafe,” Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, says in a statement. “Rather, this finding calls for further industry testing to determine the safety and effect of systemic exposure of sunscreen ingredients, especially with chronic use.”

The FDA has yet to finalize a rule proposed in February 2019 that would require sunscreen manufacturers to provide safety data if their products contain certain ingredients, so that the agency can evaluate whether the chemicals are generally recognized as safe and effective. Those ingredients include the six chemicals—avobenzone, homosalate, octinoxate, octisalate, octocrylene, and oxybenzone—the FDA tested in its new study. The FDA wants the additional data because of increased use of sunscreens and potential risks.

The latest study follows up on earlier FDA work that found that four sunscreen active ingredients absorb through the skin (JAMA 2019, DOI: 10.1001/jama.2019.5586). Of the six compounds evaluated in the new study, three had been assessed previously and three were new. The FDA tested various formulations—lotion, aerosol spray, nonaerosol spray, and pump spray—on more people than the first study. After a single application, all six active ingredients in all tested formulations produced levels of the active ingredient in participants’ blood plasma greater than 0.5 ng/mL, the FDA’s threshold for potentially waiving safety studies.

The Personal Care Products Council and the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, which represent sunscreen manufacturers, noted in a statement that “there were no serious drug-related adverse events reported in the trial, consistent with the excellent safety record associated with sunscreen active ingredients over decades of real-world use.”

While the industry conducts further testing, the FDA is advising consumers to continue using sunscreens in conjunction with other measures, such as wearing protective clothing, to reduce the risk of skin cancer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US FDA questions safety of sunscreens, again
FDA proposes changes to US sunscreen rules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. FDA halts use of triclosan in health care antiseptics
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE