Chemical warehouse fire kills 38 in China

Some 38 people have died in a fire at a facility in Anyang city, Henan Province, China, according to Xinhua, China’s official state news agency. The fire occurred Nov. 21 at a site operated by Kaixinda Trading Company, a chemical wholesaler, media reports state. Chinese president Xi Jinping ordered all-out efforts to rescue and treat the injured, Xinhua reports. The incident is reminiscent of a 2015 warehouse fire in Tianjin, China, that killed 165 people.
