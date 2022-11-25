Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Industrial Safety

Chemical warehouse fire kills 38 in China

by Alex Scott
November 25, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 42
Some 38 people have died in a fire at a facility in Anyang city, Henan Province, China, according to Xinhua, China’s official state news agency. The fire occurred Nov. 21 at a site operated by Kaixinda Trading Company, a chemical wholesaler, media reports state. Chinese president Xi Jinping ordered all-out efforts to rescue and treat the injured, Xinhua reports. The incident is reminiscent of a 2015 warehouse fire in Tianjin, China, that killed 165 people.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

