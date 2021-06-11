Indian factory fire kills 18 workers

At least 17 workers died in a fire at a factory in Pune, India, that formulates and packs products used to generate chlorine dioxide as a disinfectant for drinking water, food processing, and other uses. ClO2 can be generated from sodium chlorate. The facility is run by the Indian firm SVS Aqua Technologies, which exports its products globally and has annual sales of over $14 million, according to SVS Aqua’s website. Local reports state that the fire started June 7 when sparks ignited plastic in a packaging area.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter