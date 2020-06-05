Nine die in Indian chemical plant explosion

A boiler explosion and subsequent fire at a plant in New Delhi operated by the agrochemicals producer Yashashvi Rasayan is reported to have killed 9 workers and injured 79. Many of the injured were treated for burns, and residents in two nearby villages were evacuated. A subsidiary of Patel Group, Yashashvi Rasayan makes pesticides and compounds such as 2,5-dichloroaniline, a precursor for dyes and pigments. Local authorities have ordered the plant to stop production until adequate safety measures are in place, reports the online regional news service DeshGujarat. A few weeks ago, a styrene gas leak at LG Chem’s polystyrene facility in Visakhapatnam, India, killed 12 people and sent many more to the hospital.
