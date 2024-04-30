Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Lab Safety

Nitrate reduction route makes aryldiazonium chemistry safer

Nitrates’ slower reactivity prevents accumulation of explosive diazonium intermediates

by Brianna Barbu
April 30, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

As a rule, it’s generally advisable to tread carefully with things that can explode in the laboratory. But it can be difficult to avoid dangerous compounds when the explosive substance is a key player in a number of useful organic transformations—as diazonium salts are.

A new approach to taming aryldiazonium chemistry, published in Science by Tobias Ritter and his group at the Max Planck Institute for Kohlenforschung, may help scientists reap the synthetic benefits with less risk (Science 2024, DOI: 10.1126/science.adn7006). Their take on the Sandmeyer reaction, a halogenation method that starts with a diazonium salt, takes advantage of kinetic insights to moderate the buildup of reactive intermediates.

A reaction scheme showing the conversion of an aniline precursor to a brominated product via a diazonium intermediate.
Ritter and his team demonstrated their method on anilines whose diazonium salts are known to be dangerously explosive. The intermediate shown above is associated with a 1969 explosion at a Ciba plant that killed 3 workers and injured 31 others. The diazonium-forming step in this reaction is rate limiting, which prevents dangerous levels of the intermediate from accumulating.

“Everybody knows that they’re dangerous,” says Ritter. “We no longer have to accumulate them.”

Aryldiazonium salts are made from the reaction of an aniline derivative with nitrosonium (NO+). Since the 1800s, the status quo has been to generate NO+from nitrite salts (NO2-) and acid. Ritter and coworkers found that reducing nitrate (NO3-) salts with thiosulfate provides a more gradual release of NO+, which prevents the diazonium from collecting in high concentrations before it proceeds to the halogenation reaction.

Nitrate is relatively slow reacting, which can pose challenges for other applications involving nitrate reduction, such as cleaning up pollution from fertilizer runoff. But in this case, the nitrate reduction’s slower pace was the key to keeping the diazonium chemistry under control. “The relative rates are just right,” says Ritter.

The researchers successfully demonstrated their version of the Sandmeyer method on a selection of medicinally relevant building blocks and several anilines whose diazonium salts have been associated with lab explosions.

The reagents are inexpensive and common in most organic labs, so “everybody can reproduce this experiment,” says Ritter. He says that his team is working on improving and extending the nitrate method to other diazonium reactions as well as thinking about how to scale it up practically given that some of the intermediates are gases.

Craig Merlic, an organic chemist at the University of California, Los Angeles and executive director of the UC Center for Laboratory Safety, says in an email that the paper offers “excellent insights” and a “potentially useful method” for avoiding accumulation of explosive diazonium intermediates. But he says there are still some issues: some of the protocols involve producing gaseous by-products in a closed container, and nitrates can pose their own explosion risks. He recommends that thermochemical studies be done to assess the method’s overall safety before translating it to industrial scale.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lab Safety
Nitrate reduction route makes aryldiazonium chemistry safer
Lab Safety
Reactions: Trust in science, lab accidents, climate change, and Carolyn Bertozzi
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lab Safety
Happy accidents: Glasnost for broken glass
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE