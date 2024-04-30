Nitrate reduction route makes aryldiazonium chemistry safer

A new approach to taming aryldiazonium chemistry, published in Science by Tobias Ritter and his group at the Max Planck Institute for Kohlenforschung, may help scientists reap the synthetic benefits with less risk (Science 2024, DOI: 10.1126/science.adn7006). Their take on the Sandmeyer reaction, a halogenation method that starts with a diazonium salt, takes advantage of kinetic insights to moderate the buildup of reactive intermediates.

“Everybody knows that they’re dangerous,” says Ritter. “We no longer have to accumulate them.”

Aryldiazonium salts are made from the reaction of an aniline derivative with nitrosonium (NO+). Since the 1800s, the status quo has been to generate NO+from nitrite salts (NO 2 -) and acid. Ritter and coworkers found that reducing nitrate (NO 3 -) salts with thiosulfate provides a more gradual release of NO+, which prevents the diazonium from collecting in high concentrations before it proceeds to the halogenation reaction.

Nitrate is relatively slow reacting, which can pose challenges for other applications involving nitrate reduction, such as cleaning up pollution from fertilizer runoff. But in this case, the nitrate reduction’s slower pace was the key to keeping the diazonium chemistry under control. “The relative rates are just right,” says Ritter.

The researchers successfully demonstrated their version of the Sandmeyer method on a selection of medicinally relevant building blocks and several anilines whose diazonium salts have been associated with lab explosions.

The reagents are inexpensive and common in most organic labs, so “everybody can reproduce this experiment,” says Ritter. He says that his team is working on improving and extending the nitrate method to other diazonium reactions as well as thinking about how to scale it up practically given that some of the intermediates are gases.