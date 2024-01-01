A symphony of emotions

A melody whispers through the crowd, stilling everyone as it reaches their ears. Some feel a chill down their spines, while others get a lump in their throats. These intense physiological responses are activated by chemicals—a process that has long fascinated Valorie N. Salimpoor, a neuroscientific consultant based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

One afternoon, as a graduate student at McGill University's Montreal Neurological Institute, Salimpoor was driving around aimlessly, feeling low and unsure about her life's path. Then Brahms's “Hungarian Dances” came on the radio. “I got chills all over my body,” she recalls. “It was so powerful, I had to pull over, because I really wanted to enjoy that feeling.”

Ever since that day, Salimpoor has been investigating how music affects the brain. “Music is really just a series of sounds organized in time,” Salimpoor says. “Each sound independently has no reward or emotional value for us. But somehow, when these sounds are arranged together in time and patterns, it can do something really magical to our brains.”

Using a positron-emission tomography scanner, Salimpoor identified how music sets off a dopamine release in people's brains, triggering intense emotions (Nat. Neurosci. 2011, DOI: 10.1038/nn.2726). “There are actually two phases of dopamine release in two different regions: one during this peak emotional response, when people experience chills or shivers, and one before, in anticipation of it,” she explains.

Credit: Valorie Salimpoor

The cause is an interaction between dopaminergic regions of the brain and the superior temporal gyrus, the latter being where all the music we've ever heard—and the resulting emotions and memories—are stored as templates.

As we listen, our brains start to follow patterns of sound. Soon we're predicting where the music will go next. This creates anticipation and triggers a rewarding dopamine release for a person disposed to the music. No two superior temporal gyri are the same, though. “It's a very individualized process, because it depends on your specific templates and how much emotional value you've associated with each,” Salimpoor says. “Ultimately, this explains why no two people have the exact same taste in music.”

There is a sweet spot, though: Unfamiliar patterns—such as atonal music—or patterns too predictable trigger less or no dopamine release, Salimpoor explains. That delightful chemical rush that gives us the chills is a delicate dance of familiarity, uncertainty, prediction, and anticipation.