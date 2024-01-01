Diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect at C&EN

C&EN's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Respect (DEIR) Committee was founded in July 2020 in response to the ongoing political, social, and racial climates that continue to affect not only the public but also the scientific community we report on. As an influential publication that chemists around the world turn to every day, C&EN must examine how it approaches diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect in the newsroom.

WHAT DOES THE C&EN DEIR COMMITTEE DO?

The C&EN DEIR Committee lays the groundwork for initiatives and best practices that push C&EN to deliver stories, images, social content, marketing campaigns, and other content that truly represent our diverse audiences. The committee's responsibilities include the following:

Developing ideas for DEIR initiatives at C&EN

Acting as a sounding board when staff members raise questions or concerns about the diversity and inclusivity of C&EN's content and processes, including appropriate use of language and imagery

Holding C&EN leadership accountable for creating and maintaining a environment that is diverse, equitable, inclusive, and respectful

Collaborating with C&EN's training and ethics committees when relevant and appropriate

Advising C&EN leadership on how to make our hiring practices more equitable and inclusive

Identifying and recommending organizations that C&EN should support or collaborate with

Identifying ways in which staff can volunteer their time (e.g., speaking with marginalized communities)

THE CHANGE THAT WE ARE MAKING

In 2020, C&EN debuted its annual Trailblazers program, which features underrepresented communities in the sciences. The first edition, guest-edited by Jennifer Doudna, highlighted the achievements of women entrepreneurs in chemistry. For our 2021 edition, guest editor Paula Hammond focused on Black excellence in chemistry. In 2022 we will celebrate LGBTQ+ chemists.

Just as important are the changes C&EN has made to ensure that all our coverage reflects the diversity of the chemical sciences. For example, since 2019, reporters and editors have tracked racial, gender, and geographic representation of chemists featured in and sources consulted for our articles. We actively seek out nominations of scientists from groups that are underrepresented in the chemical sciences for C&EN's Talented 12, which highlights the field's rising stars. And our Creative department has set new standards for diversity in our art, including choosing, creating, and commissioning photos and illustrations that include the diverse appearances found in the global chemistry community. C&EN's DEIR Committee has created checklists for staff members to help ensure they consider diversity and representation in their work.

HOW CAN YOU WORK WITH US?

Do you have an upcoming event or webinar you would like to promote? As part of our commitment to bring the faces, voices, and successes of underrepresented scientists to the forefront of the chemistry community, we offer underserved groups of chemists free advertising in C&EN's print magazine, website, newsletters, and social media pages as well as ACS's website and social pages. Through this program, C&EN and the C&EN Media Group elevate underserved communities' brand messaging and programs.

Groups that have used this complimentary ad program include LatinXChem, BlackinChem Week, BlackInNano Week, and NOBCChE (National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers). Contact us at cendiversity[at]acs.org to learn more about this advertisement program or to request sponsorship.

HOW CAN YOU COMMUNICATE WITH US?

To provide feedback on C&EN's coverage as it relates to DEIR or to talk with us about our DEIR initiatives and advertising opportunities, please email us at CENdiversity [at] acs.org.