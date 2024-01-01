Editorial Fellowship Program

C&EN's Editorial Fellowship Program provides a launch pad for the next generation of science journalists. We expect to begin accepting applications for the 2025 editorial fellow in early 2025.

C&EN covers what's new in the world of chemistry, including stories about drug development, new materials for electronics, solutions to mitigate climate change, and much more. Each year we invite a paid editorial fellow to work alongside C&EN's seasoned reporters, developing bylined news and feature stories for C&EN’s website, weekly print magazine, and podcast. Past fellows have contributed magazine features, breaking news, podcast episodes, and videos.

Examples of our fellows' work

Pele’s hairs can provide insight into the Mauna Loa eruption

Podcast: How do you solve a problem like the ozone hole?

What are chemical signs of life beyond Earth?

Frequently asked questions

Who is eligible for the fellowship?

C&EN's editorial fellows are typically students or recent graduates with demonstrated interest in science writing and at least a bachelor's degree in chemistry or a related field. We encourage candidates from underrepresented identities to apply. We recognize both that our fellowship has been a first step in long careers in science journalism and that US science journalism needs to increase its inclusion of people from underrepresented groups.

How long is the fellowship?

The fellowship is 6 months long. Fellows begin work in June.

Is the fellowship paid?

Yes. Fellows work full time and are paid approximately $20 per hour.

Where do fellows work?

In C&EN’s Washington, DC, headquarters.

What have former fellows gone on to do?

Our former fellows have gone on to work at Science, Nature, the National Institutes of Health, and even C&EN.

How to apply

To apply for this position, please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 science-writing samples to our team of editors at CEN_fellow@acs.org. Strong applications will include samples written in a journalistic style and will demonstrate a flair for reporting complex science stories in an accessible manner. We encourage applicants to include additional multimedia samples if available.

The editorial fellow is strongly encouraged to work from our Washington, DC, headquarters.

The deadline for applications for the 2024 editorial fellow has passed. C&EN plans to begin accepting applications for the 2025 editorial fellow in January.