Kay Youn is a result driven, self-motivated and resourceful Sr. Art Director/Graphic & Interactive Designer with an ability to successfully translate desired moods, messages, concepts, and underdeveloped ideas into imagery. His multi-disciplinary skillset offers seamless interplay between art direction, UI/UX, design and technical development, whilst his meticulous approach to detail ensures a highly-refined end product. Kay also taught various Graphic Design courses for 9 years in multiple universities. He holds a BFA in Visual Communication Design from SUNY at Buffalo and an MFA in Graphic & Interactive Design from Tyler School of Art, Temple University.
