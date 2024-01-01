Yang graduated with a BFA from the University of Maryland Baltimore County with a dual concentration in graphic design and digital imaging. She started out as a color specialist at ACS before joining C&EN magazine. Yang is currently the lead conceptual artist at C&EN, specializing in complex graphics and web ready images. She loves learning new things like data analytics, UI, and UX. When not at work or in class, you can find her travelling around the world with her USA dodgeball team.
