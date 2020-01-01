About the C&EN digital magazine C&EN’s digital magazine gives you the weekly issue experience, wherever you are

C&EN’s digital magazine gives ACS members an online experience of our weekly issue.

In May 2020, we integrated our digital magazine and mobile app on a single platform to provide an improved reader experience across all your devices. An updated HTML view of your issue is front and center. Prefer a PDF experience? A PDF of the current issue along with an archive, back to 2016, are also at your fingertips.

With the digital magazine, you can:

Access the latest weekly issue of C&EN

Access current and archived PDF issues back to 2016

Search your favorite chemistry topics or discover what catches your eye while browsing a thumbnail view

Share stories with your networks via email and social

Keep your ACS membership up to date and ensure you’re logged in with your ACS ID and password to keep up with your weekly issue. To get access to the digital magazine and everything else C&EN has to offer, join ACS today.

Digital magazine FAQ s

Q: What is the C&EN digital magazine?

A: ACS members can choose to receive C&EN in a digital format instead of in print. The digital magazine is an HTML version of the print magazine, with an optional PDF view of the print magazine’s pages. Each week, instead of receiving a print copy, you'll receive an email notifying you that the issue is ready for viewing.

Q: What’s new in the C&EN digital magazine?

A: In May 2020, C&EN integrated our digital magazine and mobile app on a single platform to provide an improved reader experience across all your devices. We’ve put the HTML issue view front and center, but readers who prefer a PDF view of the print issue will continue to have that viewing option, as well as a view of archived PDF issues back to 2016. The updated digital magazine also includes improved options for navigating and sharing.

Q: How does the digital magazine differ from C&EN's website?

A: The digital magazine is a view of the content from our weekly issue. Our website brings real-time chemistry coverage to your desktop and mobile devices.

Q: How do I sign up? What if I want to switch back to print?

A: For current members who would like to sign up for C&EN's digital magazine or to switch back to receiving the print copy, please contact ACS Member Services at service@acs.org or by phone:

800-333-9511 (US and Canada)

614-447-3776 (outside North America)

Member Service representatives are available Monday through Friday, except holidays, from 8:30 am to 7:00 pm Eastern Time.

If you are not yet a member, join ACS today to subscribe to C&EN.

Q: Do I need a special log-in for C&EN’s digital magazine?

A: C&EN’s digital magazine is sent every Monday via email. To access, you will only need your ACS ID and password. Once you are logged in for the first time, you will not need to log back in again for another year.

Q: How does article sharing work?

A: C&EN’s digital magazine allows any recipient to view an article you share with them, whether or not they have access to the digital magazine or mobile app. Any further access to articles or issues in the digital magazine or mobile app requires log in.

Need more support?

For questions on the status of your ACS membership or C&EN subscription, contact service@acs.org. For all other questions, contact us at cenfeedback@acs.org.

Terms and Conditions

By choosing C&EN Digital Magazine, you consent to the following Terms & Conditions of use. If you do not agree to these Terms & Conditions or wish to opt out of the digital magazine, you may elect to receive C&EN in print. To opt out of C&EN Digital Magazine or for more information about your membership, contact us at service@acs.org or visit us on the Web at www.acs.org.

1. Copyright and Proprietary Rights: The entire contents of Chemical & Engineering News Digital Magazine (hereinafter referred to as C&EN Digital Magazine) are copyrighted by the American Chemical Society (ACS) under the Copyright Laws of the United States codified in Title 17 of the U.S. Code, and both the Universal Copyright Convention and the Berne Copyright Convention. Subscriber agrees not to remove or obscure copyright notices. ACS grants no copyright or ownership interests to Subscriber for any of the material and proprietary information included within C&EN Digital Magazine.

2. Permitted Uses: Subscriber may view, download, or print individual articles appearing in C&EN Digital Magazine for his/her personal scholarly, research, and educational use. Subscriber is permitted to forward their copy on a limited basis, pursuant to the program's technical parameters.

3. Prohibited Uses: Subscriber agrees not to forward, transfer, sell, rent, or otherwise knowingly distribute or provide access to the contents of C&EN Digital Magazine or any portions thereof, to any third party, beyond what is permitted under item #2 above. Individual articles or other individual items from C&EN Digital Magazine may not be used for fee-for-service purposes such as document delivery. C&EN Digital Magazine may not be used to supply single articles or other individual items for purposes of InterLibrary Loan.

Subscriber agrees not to modify, alter, or create derivative works of the materials contained in the C&EN Digital Magazine. Individual articles and other individual items from C&EN Digital Magazine are not to be systematically downloaded, re-published in any media, print or electronic form. Individual articles or other individual items from C&EN Digital Magazine may not be downloaded in aggregate quantities or centrally stored for later retrieval.