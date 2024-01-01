Paywall FAQ

How does the paywall affect my access to C&EN?

Visitors who are not ACS members have free access to a limited number of articles on cen.acs.org each month. Your free, limited access resets at the beginning of each calendar month. Want more? You can increase your monthly limit by creating a free account. Or become an ACS member to unlock access to cen.acs.org.

What if I'm a member? Does the paywall apply to me?

ACS members with our Premium package enjoy unlimited access to cen.acs.org when logged in with their ACS ID. ACS members with our Standard package have access to 10 articles on cen.acs.org. Log in or upgrade your membership.

When did this happen?

These changes to C&EN's paywall took effect on August 4, 2018.

Why did C&EN make this change?

Our paywall used to be complicated—we chose which stories would be free to all and which ones only members could access. Now, the choice is yours.

What stories count toward my article limit?

Articles, stand-alone videos, blog posts—whatever form the story takes on cen.acs.org, it counts as an article.

If I go back and read an article I've already read, will that count toward my monthly limit?

No. If you view an article you have already read in the current month, it will not count again toward your monthly limit.

Does it matter whether I discover an article on social media or via a search engine?

No. However you arrive at a cen.acs.org story, that article (or video, slide show, etc.) will count toward your monthly limit of free articles.

How do I create an account?

If you're not already an ACS member, creating an account is quick and simple. It's also free. Register now to increase your access to C&EN.

Can I log in with my ACS ID?

Yes. You can log in with an ACS ID or the email address associated with your account.

I can't get into my account. Where do I go for help?

If you've forgotten your username or need to reset your password, you can retrieve them here.

What do you do with my data?

When you visit cen.acs.org, we collect your personal information to create a better user experience. We collect technical information, including the internet protocol (IP) address used to connect your computer to the internet, your log-in information, browser type and version, and information about your visit, including the number of articles you've read each month, the length of visits to certain pages, and page interaction information (such as scrolling, clicks, and mouse-overs). You can read our privacy policy here to learn more about the information that we collect.

Why do I need to accept a cookie policy to read your site?

We use cookies to improve your experience with our site. We also use them to make sure you don't have to keep logging in every time you return to the site on the same device. We never sell your data to third parties. You can learn more about how we use cookies here.

My school or institution has access to C&EN through C&EN Global Enterprise. Will I still need to log in to cen.acs.org to keep reading?

Yes. Institutional licenses and organizational subscriptions to C&EN Global Enterprise—a digital replica of C&EN's award-winning print magazine—are provided by your institution or company via the ACS Journals platform.

But there's much more C&EN available on cen.acs.org. If you are an ACS member with our Premium package, you can access all of it for free. Visitors who are not ACS members have free access to a limited number of articles on cen.acs.org. Want more? You can increase your monthly limit by creating a free account.