C&EN Mobile App FAQs

Q: Why did C&EN re-develop its mobile app?

A: Usage data and reader feedback about our previous app told us it was time to make a change. So we went back to the drawing board to give our mobile readers a better experience. We worked with C&EN Reader Lab—our product research group of C&EN superfans—and a partner that specializes in mobile publishing platforms for media organizations to develop a new product, Chemistry News by C&EN.

Q: Who is the app for?

A: The app is available exclusively to ACS members. For access to the app and everything else C&EN has to offer, become an ACS member today.

Q: How do I download the app?

A: You can download the app here for iOS/Apple devices and here for Android devices.

Q: The previous app was available on my Kindle. Can I find it in the Amazon Appstore?

A: On the basis of reader usage data, we no longer offer our app in the Amazon Appstore. The app is available in the Apple App Store for iOS devices and in the Google Play Store for Android devices.

Q: How do I log in to the app?

A: Log in using your ACS ID and password. These are the same credentials you use to log in to other ACS sites, including cen.acs.org. The app will remember your credentials for a period of one year.

Q: The first issue available in the app is Nov. 11, 2019. Where can I view previous issues?

A: ACS members have unlimited access to all of the current and past issues available at cen.acs.org.

Q: Can non-ACS members buy issues of C&EN as in-app purchases?

A: No. At this time all mobile app content is available exclusively to ACS members.

Q: What happened to the C&ENjobs listings?

A: We are still working on integrating C&ENjobs listings into the app; please expect to find them in an upcoming app release. You can always browse top jobs from chemistry employers directly on the C&ENjobs website, chemistryjobs.acs.org.

Q: How can I contact support?

A: For questions on the status of your ACS membership or C&EN subscription, contact service@acs.org. Otherwise, contact us at cenfeedback@acs.org, and we’ll follow up as soon as we can.

