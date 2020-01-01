Craig Bettenhausen, Senior Production Editor

Areas of coverage: Scientific instrumentation, specialty chemicals, industrial gases, water and wastewater treatment, intellectual property.

Craig has worked at C&EN since 2011. In addition to his reporting for the business group, Craig writes for and manages C&EN’s Chemistry in Pictures (cen.chempics.org). Craig has an MA in Chemistry from Johns Hopkins University, where he studied thin-film solar cells and biomimetic synthetic inorganic chemistry, and a BS in Chemistry from Harding University, where he helped develop open-cell near-IR spectrometers. He is based in Baltimore.