Jessica H. Marshall, Associate Editor, Content Partnerships

Before joining C&EN, Jessica Marshall worked as a freelance science journalist for a decade, writing about everything from mammoths to neurotoxins to alternative energy for outlets including Nature, Discover, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, New Scientist, and more. She holds a B.S.E. in chemical engineering from Princeton University; an M.S. and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley; and a certificate in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz. She lives in Seattle.