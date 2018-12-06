Chemistry in Pictures: Fiery cerium oxide

As the most abundant lanthanide, cerium is also a go-to choice for chemists looking to exploit the chemistry of this group of elements at the bottom of the periodic table. While working on a method to prepare cerium oxide nanoparticles, chemistry graduate student Anuja Bhalkikar of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln bubbled ozone through an ethanol solution of cerium (III) nitrate, acquiring an orange-red colored precipitate. After some drying, Bhalkikar found the irregularly-shaped fiery cerium oxide crystals shown here.
Submitted by Anuja Bhalkikar
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Related C&EN Content:
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter