Chemistry in Pictures: Starburst

Chemists and biologists often use BODIPYs, also known as boron-dipyrromethene compounds, as fluorescent dyes due to the molecules’ chemical toughness and sharp spectroscopic features. Also many chemists try to improve them further. Roberto Diaz-Rodriguez and Sarah Greening were purifying an aza-BODIPY by chromatography when they found these crystals in one of the resulting fractions. “The crystals forming in the test-tube give a visual of which test-tube contains the majority of the product,” Greening says.
Credit: Roberto Diaz-Rodriguez, MSc Student, Thompson group; J. Org. Chem. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/jo302277d
