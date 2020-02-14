Chemistry in Pictures: Our hearts go out to you this Valentine’s Day

These two heart-warming entries came from Texas Tech University graduate student Daniel Loya and Stanford University postdoc Fang Chen. Loya, who studies functionalized polymers, found this heart-shaped residue (top) after prepping an NMR sample of a new monomer he made. He says it was the first reaction in his project that worked. And Chen’s transmission electron microscope image (bottom), taken while she was at the University of California, San Diego, shows some heart-shaped silica nanoparticles that she synthesized. She was looking at how nanoparticles can enhance ultrasound signals from stem cells injected into—appropriately—heart muscle and how their shapes change their properties.
Ever the romantic, Loya tells C&EN that he’ll be spending this Valentine’s Day “getting Chipotle and coming home to hang out with my wife and 3-month-old son.”
Submitted by Daniel Loya/Kristin Hutchins group (vial residue) and Fang Chen (nanoparticles). Follow them on Twitter at @danloya9, @KM_Hutchins, and @FangChe68641395, and you can follow Chen on Instagram at @fang.chen.31521301.
