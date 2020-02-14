Advertisement

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Our hearts go out to you this Valentine’s Day

by Manny Morone
February 14, 2020
A vial held in a gloved hand such that a heart-shape smudge on the bottom of the vial is visible.
Credit: Daniel Loya/Kristin Hutchins group

These two heart-warming entries came from Texas Tech University graduate student Daniel Loya and Stanford University postdoc Fang Chen. Loya, who studies functionalized polymers, found this heart-shaped residue (top) after prepping an NMR sample of a new monomer he made. He says it was the first reaction in his project that worked. And Chen’s transmission electron microscope image (bottom), taken while she was at the University of California, San Diego, shows some heart-shaped silica nanoparticles that she synthesized. She was looking at how nanoparticles can enhance ultrasound signals from stem cells injected into—appropriately—heart muscle and how their shapes change their properties.

Ever the romantic, Loya tells C&EN that he’ll be spending this Valentine’s Day “getting Chipotle and coming home to hang out with my wife and 3-month-old son.”

A transmission electron micrograph showing a cluster of colorized heart-shaped nanoparticles around 100 nm wide.
Credit: Fang Chen

Submitted by Daniel Loya/Kristin Hutchins group (vial residue) and Fang Chen (nanoparticles). Follow them on Twitter at @danloya9, @KM_Hutchins, and @FangChe68641395, and you can follow Chen on Instagram at @fang.chen.31521301.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Podcast: Scientist couples share their stories and struggles

Valentine’s Day Cards, Heart-Felt Sensor

Finding true love is hard for chemists and lefty snails.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Chemistry in Pictures: I ♥ molecular nanoribbons
Chemistry in Pictures: Separate the rainbow
Chemistry in Pictures: Spectrum of spectroscopy
